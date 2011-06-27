  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Theater Packageyes
Premium Plus Packageyes
Running Boardsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Deluxe Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Infiniti WiFiyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Wheel & Tire Packageyes
Pearl Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76.5 cu.ft.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.6 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hagane Blue
  • Jade Green
Interior Colors
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
