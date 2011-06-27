Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Absolutely in Love with my New QX60
I test drove probably every three row SUV on the market before deciding on the QX60. I had been driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna that had over 140,000 miles on it and felt it was time to start looking for a new car. Prior to that car I leased three other minivans...two Honda and another Sienna. It was time to move on from the minivan, however I still needed a true third row to have teenage kids sit in from time to time as well as ample cargo space. Most of the other three row SUV's have a joke of a third row that is only meant for someone under ten years old. I test drove the AUDI Q7 and although it's a beautiful car, the third row wasn't nearly as accessible or large as this one and to get all of the equipment I got in the QX60 it would have cost more than $15,000 more. The same story for the Mercedes and the BMW with the BMW having the smallest third row. I considered the Toyota Highlander, and although that is a very nice car with ample room, it's just not nearly as luxurious as the Infiniti QX60, and is quite sparce with the interior details. I even considered the new Honda Pilot fully loaded, until I read all of the Edmunds reviews, and that car for now is a load of trouble. Plus again, it just wasn't as luxurious as this car. The styling of the QX60 is beautiful. The 2016 interior has been tweaked and is now really beautiful. I had looked at the 2015 a few months earlier and didn't love the interior which was why it initially fell off of my short list. When the 2016 came out I revisited the car, and the decision became clear. Technology - the technology is extremely user friendly. Everything is intuitive and so easy to learn. The voice command system actually works and understands what you are saying. So many of the other cars I test drove did not. The navigation is equally easy to use and prompts you early enough to make the system easy to follow. The sound system is outstanding. I think they told me it's a 13 speaker BOSE system. It fills the car beautifully with music. I did get the top of the line model with every bell and whistle available. The new safety features this car has are awesome as well. I love the road departure feature and the cross traffic alert. The car comes with a ton of outside cameras which is super useful as well when parking. I can actually look at the side camera view with the touch of one button and see if my car is too close or far from the curb if I am parallel parking or even parking in a regular space. I love that the car came equipped with heated seats (front and rear) and A/C seats in the front. The A/C seats really works quickly and makes it so comfortable to drive when you get into a hot car. Interior - Plenty of storage space. I wanted a large center console and this one has a two level console which houses everything but in an organized manner. The glove compartment is equally huge. The second row is adjustable front and back and the seats recline as well. The third row seats recline as well which makes you feel like there is more room if you are sitting in third row. If you are a tall adult you probably wouldn't want to go on a really long trip, but an hour or so would be no big deal to sit back there. Behind the third row there is a hidden compartment underneath to store a few things as well. Overall this car is the perfect fit for me. It gives me everything I was looking for...a luxurious vehicle that I can really enjoy whether driving alone or toting the kids all over in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great SUV
After debating between the 2017 MDX and the 2016 QX60, it is definitely clear to see who the winner is. Infiniti blew us away with the use of getting to the third row and the amount of legroom in the third row compared to the MDX. I also liked what features were available on the QX60 than compared to the MDX, as the QX60 had more practical features for a vehicle in this segment in packages that made more sense than it did in the MDX. For example, the around view monitor, heated steering wheel, and USB ports in the third row require the highest level package from Acura, while Infiniti has these features offered in its mid-level package. Additionally, the service that the Infiniti dealership gave us compared to Acura was another reason to go with the QX60; I feel more at ease for any services in the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury Family SUV
I bought the 3.5 AWD with all Packages except the Theatre package which I found not really useful considering we are in the age of iPads and Tablets. I test drove 2016 Acura MDX but didn't like the bland interior, button gear selector and the low driving position. For the QX60 I got the Hermosa Blue with Wheat and it looks gorgeous!!! The styling of the 2016 Model looks way more stylish and sportier than the 2015 model. The 2016 also drives a lot smoother and feels quicker off the block. The sport mode is a blast and I am amazed at the ease with which this huge car can get going on the freeway and pass other cars. The surround view 360' camera is awesome and makes parking this huge vehicle a breeze. The interior in whet stands out and adds to the overall pleasure of driving. The back and rear seats are very spacious though could have done with better lateral support. Just love the remote start feature and helps cooling the car ahead in hot summer days. Navigation is pretty awesome in the sense that it is simple to use and doesn't go overboard in terms of tech. All the buttons and knobs are easy to use and can be used even when the vehicle is in motion (as against the Pilot where this is restricted). Overall I am very pleased with this car and enjoy spending time inside it. Would very much recommend to anyone looking out for a Luxury 3-row crossover.
Awesome 3 row SUV
We shopped extensively before choosing QX60 (BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Acura). Important buying criteria: 3 row, 7 seat luxury SUV that is comfortable, heated steering wheel (live in Boston area), blind spot detection, easy access to third row and can seat adults in the third row comfortably. Audi and BMW third row is a check box (not really usable), Mercedes (probably best in class but reliability concerns, twice as expensive as QX60). We owned several Acuras (TL and RL), but we preferred QX60 over the MDX (third row not as comfortable as QX60). We bought the extended warranty (10 yr, 150K bumper to bumper) for ~$2K. We really like the QX60, very comfortable to drive, luxurious with fantastic technology (Premium, Premium+ and Assist package).
- Performance
Excellent Choice
Overall good ride and good safety features. The 360 degree view offer great assistance for parking. The new transmition system is so good that you can hardly notice the gears shifting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Research similar vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford F-150 2021
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Other models
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ford Transit Connect South Bend IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Glendale CA
- Used MINI Countryman Palmdale CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Palmdale CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Grand Prairie TX
- Used Genesis GV80 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe Pasadena TX
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn Moreno Valley CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Joliet IL
- Used Lexus NX 200t Pasadena TX
- Used Audi S7 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW 7 Series Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus GX 470 Joliet IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Glendale CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Regal TourX Sterling Heights MI
- Used Ford Freestyle West Valley City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Coral Springs FL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used Kia Rondo Denton TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class Denton TX
- Used Honda Accord Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Metairie LA
- Used Buick Encore Littleton CO
- Used Genesis G90 Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Taurus X South Bend IN
- Used BMW X3 M Henderson NV
- Used INFINITI JX Cary NC