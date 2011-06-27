  1. Home
Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2016 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,050
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Deluxe Technology and Theater Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,050
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,050
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,050
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,050
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Pearl Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Maximum cargo capacity76.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4558 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.6 degrees
Length196.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.8 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Majestic White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Jade Green
  • Hagane Blue
Interior Colors
  • Java, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,050
235/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,050
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
