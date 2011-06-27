Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX60 Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$63,378*
Total Cash Price
$35,140
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,894*
Total Cash Price
$30,436
QX60 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,904*
Total Cash Price
$27,669
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$63,378*
Total Cash Price
$35,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX60 Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$2,875
|$1,549
|$1,651
|$2,347
|$3,385
|$11,807
|Repairs
|$1,403
|$714
|$876
|$1,082
|$1,328
|$5,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,894
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,127
|Financing
|$1,890
|$1,520
|$1,125
|$704
|$254
|$5,493
|Depreciation
|$7,807
|$3,622
|$3,188
|$2,826
|$2,535
|$19,977
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,366
|$11,067
|$10,610
|$10,838
|$11,497
|$63,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX60 Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$4,971
|Maintenance
|$2,490
|$1,342
|$1,430
|$2,033
|$2,932
|$10,227
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$618
|$759
|$937
|$1,151
|$4,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,317
|$975
|$609
|$220
|$4,758
|Depreciation
|$6,762
|$3,137
|$2,761
|$2,448
|$2,196
|$17,303
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,774
|$9,585
|$9,189
|$9,387
|$9,958
|$54,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$2,264
|$1,220
|$1,300
|$1,848
|$2,665
|$9,297
|Repairs
|$1,105
|$562
|$690
|$852
|$1,046
|$4,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,491
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,197
|$886
|$554
|$200
|$4,325
|Depreciation
|$6,147
|$2,852
|$2,510
|$2,225
|$1,996
|$15,730
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,249
|$8,714
|$8,354
|$8,534
|$9,053
|$49,904
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 QX60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Virginia is:not available
