Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/487.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Theater Packageyes
Premium Plus Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Maple Accentsyes
Dual DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Roof Railsyes
Polished 20" Forged Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.9 in.
Curb weight4462 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.6 degrees
Length196.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.6 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Diamond Slate
  • Glacial Silver
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
