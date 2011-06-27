  1. Home
Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG212226
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg20/26 mpg26/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/487.5 mi.390.0/507.0 mi.507.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG212226
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm243 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6400 rpm265 hp @ 6400 rpm250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242416
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Premium Packageyesyesno
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyesyesno
Theater Packageyesyesyes
Premium Plus Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesyesno
Cargo Packageyesyesno
Hybrid Premium Packagenonoyes
Deluxe Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Maple Accentsyesyesyes
Dual DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Tow Packageyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyesyesyes
Roof Railsyesyesyes
Polished 20" Forged Wheelsyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Front track68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Curb weight4462 lbs.4323 lbs.4485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees14.0 degrees14.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.6 degrees20.6 degrees20.6 degrees
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.5 in.6.5 in.
Height68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Rear track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Diamond Slate
  • Glacial Silver
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Moonlight White
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Diamond Slate
  • Glacial Silver
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Moonlight White
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Diamond Slate
  • Glacial Silver
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
235/65R18 tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Starting MSRP
$45,100
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Hybrid Componentnono8 yr./ 100000 mi.
