Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|26
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|26/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.5/487.5 mi.
|390.0/507.0 mi.
|507.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|243 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|265 hp @ 6400 rpm
|265 hp @ 6400 rpm
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deluxe Touring Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Theater Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Plus Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Hybrid Premium Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Deluxe Technology Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Maple Accents
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rail Cross Bars
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rails
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished 20" Forged Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Front track
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4462 lbs.
|4323 lbs.
|4485 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|15.8 cu.ft.
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Angle of approach
|14.0 degrees
|14.0 degrees
|14.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.6 degrees
|20.6 degrees
|20.6 degrees
|Length
|196.4 in.
|196.4 in.
|196.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|6.5 in.
|6.5 in.
|Height
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|165.6 cu.ft.
|165.6 cu.ft.
|165.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|114.2 in.
|114.2 in.
|Width
|77.2 in.
|77.2 in.
|77.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|235/65R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,500
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|no
|no
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
