Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX60 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,504*
Total Cash Price
$19,524
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,520*
Total Cash Price
$24,795
Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,520*
Total Cash Price
$24,795
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,954*
Total Cash Price
$21,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,339
|Maintenance
|$1,268
|$2,015
|$2,519
|$633
|$2,994
|$9,429
|Repairs
|$552
|$673
|$824
|$1,021
|$866
|$3,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,050
|$844
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,052
|Depreciation
|$4,976
|$2,067
|$1,819
|$1,612
|$1,447
|$11,921
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,722
|$8,539
|$8,813
|$6,774
|$8,656
|$44,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$5,511
|Maintenance
|$1,610
|$2,559
|$3,199
|$804
|$3,802
|$11,975
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,334
|$1,072
|$794
|$498
|$179
|$3,876
|Depreciation
|$6,320
|$2,625
|$2,310
|$2,047
|$1,838
|$15,140
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,887
|$10,845
|$11,193
|$8,603
|$10,993
|$56,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$5,511
|Maintenance
|$1,610
|$2,559
|$3,199
|$804
|$3,802
|$11,975
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,334
|$1,072
|$794
|$498
|$179
|$3,876
|Depreciation
|$6,320
|$2,625
|$2,310
|$2,047
|$1,838
|$15,140
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,887
|$10,845
|$11,193
|$8,603
|$10,993
|$56,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$4,773
|Maintenance
|$1,395
|$2,217
|$2,771
|$696
|$3,293
|$10,372
|Repairs
|$607
|$740
|$906
|$1,123
|$953
|$4,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,376
|Financing
|$1,155
|$928
|$688
|$431
|$155
|$3,357
|Depreciation
|$5,474
|$2,274
|$2,001
|$1,773
|$1,592
|$13,113
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,894
|$9,393
|$9,694
|$7,451
|$9,522
|$48,954
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI QX60 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
