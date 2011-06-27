  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX56
  4. Used 2010 INFINITI QX56
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 QX56
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,150
See QX56 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,150
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Torque393 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,150
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Technology Packageyes
Split Bench Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,150
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Infiniti Mobile Entertainment Systemyes
Carpeted Cargo Mat and Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Body-Color Splash Guardsyes
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6011 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1289 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height78.7 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Onyx
  • Deep Garnet
  • Tuscan Pearl
  • Silver Graphite
  • Silver Indulgence
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,150
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,150
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See QX56 Inventory

Related Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles