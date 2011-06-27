Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews
My lease is expiring- - here's my story
My lease expires next week so I thought I would summarize the pros and cons of my experience with the QX56. I have had it for over three years and it has almost 45K miles on it. Overall I have enjoyed the power, quiet, and handling. The kids have enjoyed all the leg room, the captain's chairs and DVD in the back. Cargo capacity is great. The biggest problem I have with it is the suspension- -the car booms and shudders with even small potholes. Second biggest problem is occasional glitch with brakes that dealer told me they had never heard of but has happened with other owners. (suddenly makes a loud clunking sound and gets jerky upon rebraking- -must restart car.) Actual mileage: 13.
"06 QX56 Vastly Superior to '04
I previously owned a 2004 QX56 which had two significant problems and a few minor ones. Yet it was really comfortable and absolutely great to drive on the highway. After a year and a half, I traded it in on a 2006 model, and I've been extremely happy in every respect with the new model. Obviously, early manufacturing problems and quality control issues have been resolved based on my experience. My dealer experience, although limited to scheduled maintenance visits, has been superb. The '06 QX56 is great on the road--powerful and comfortable. The interior is very well done. Gas mileage on the road is inverse to my speed. At 70 mph, I get 19.2-19.5 mpg.
Great SUV but Handling and Brake Issues
I have owned my QX56 for about 5 years now and love the size, love the navi, loive the back up camera, love the interior and love the entertainment system. Driving this car though, has always been a challenge. I have had constant alignment and suspension problems and the brakes...oh the brakes. This super heavy truck warps brakes yearly!!! I am on a final set hopefully, slotted and drilled but wish I didn't have to go aftermarket! You would think Infiniti would have matched their rotors to the weight of the car!! Questioning getting another although I love the styling.
Good used luxury SUV
I wanted big and comfortable. Shopped Lexus, Cadillac and Lincoln. The QX56 was cheaper than the Escalade, bigger than the GX470 and more reliable than the Navigator. It is a little odd looking from the outside, but looks great from the drivers seat. And oh what a drivers seat it is... Its like wearing new shoes WITH new socks. So comfortable. Passengers LOVE the second row seats. The 3rd row, like most, is better suited to smaller kids but I could sit back there for a 30 minute ride. Bose stereo sounds awesome. AUX input is strangely missing, but you can connect a phone/ipod whatever to the DVD input. Mileage isn't great, but it is the same for most of these trucks. Read up about brake issues on these trucks. Same for Nissan Titan and Armada. Warped rotors are not a big deal to me. $56ea at the local part store, I don't care if I need to replace them once a year. The other brake issue is the 'delta stroke sensor'. You will want to google that. A sensor goes bad in the brake booster causing the antilock brakes to kick on. Feels like you are trying to stop on ice. I knew it was a possibility so I wasn't freaked out when it happened to me. Truck still stopped pretty good, just had that grindy/vibrating pedal feel. You can clear the fault by simply restarting the vehicle. If it happens a few more times I will look into replacing the brake booster ($180)
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
great family suv
our 3rd infiniti, traded in qx4 which we had for 8 years. great design where 2nd row has bench seats for access to 3rd row. even w 3rd row up enough room for a stroller. handles n drives nicely average about 14 mpg in mixed driving. our friends just got a 2007 after seeing ours. we test drove lots of suvs before finding this. my wife loves it so far. owned for 9 months.
Related Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Taurus X 2008
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used Lexus LX 570 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2015 For Sale
- Used Volvo S60 2007
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2012
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2022 Ford Expedition News
- 2022 Genesis GV80 News
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 GV80
- 2021 Audi e-tron
- Lexus GX 460 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Other models to consider
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2021 RDX
- 2021 Acura NSX
- Acura MDX 2020
- Acura ILX 2021
- Acura RDX 2020
- Acura MDX 2020
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2020 Acura ILX
- 2020 RLX
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Model 3
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2021 Accord
- 2022 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Model S
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Elantra
- 2021 Kia Forte
Other models
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Gilroy, CA
- Used Chevrolet Black-Diamond-Avalanche in New Rochelle, NY
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Coconut Creek, FL
- Used Kia Seltos in Longview, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class-Electric-Drive in Burbank, CA
- Used Hyundai Entourage in Rockford, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer-Evolution in Loveland, CO
- Used Honda Accord-Crosstour in Noblesville, IN
- Used Ford E-Series-Wagon in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Genesis G90 in Racine, WI
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Brockton, MA
- Used Nissan Rogue-Sport in Port Orange, FL
- Used BMW X6-M in Baytown, TX
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Canton, OH
- Used Audi SQ5 in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle-Convertible in Lancaster, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Muncie, IN
- Used Kia Sedona in Roswell, GA
- Used Chevrolet Express in Ann Arbor, MI
- Used Ford Econoline-Cargo in Casa Grande, AZ
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in Camden, NJ
- Used Jaguar I-Pace in Deltona, FL
- Used Mini Convertible in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Audi S5 in Chino, CA
- Used Lexus GX-460 in Victoria, TX
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan-Limited in Jurupa Valley, CA