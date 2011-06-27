  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 QX56
5(77%)4(19%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
48 reviews
3.88 out of 5 stars

My lease is expiring- - here's my story

Penny, 01/14/2009
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

My lease expires next week so I thought I would summarize the pros and cons of my experience with the QX56. I have had it for over three years and it has almost 45K miles on it. Overall I have enjoyed the power, quiet, and handling. The kids have enjoyed all the leg room, the captain's chairs and DVD in the back. Cargo capacity is great. The biggest problem I have with it is the suspension- -the car booms and shudders with even small potholes. Second biggest problem is occasional glitch with brakes that dealer told me they had never heard of but has happened with other owners. (suddenly makes a loud clunking sound and gets jerky upon rebraking- -must restart car.) Actual mileage: 13.

4.63 out of 5 stars

"06 QX56 Vastly Superior to '04

William Staats, 12/19/2006
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a 2004 QX56 which had two significant problems and a few minor ones. Yet it was really comfortable and absolutely great to drive on the highway. After a year and a half, I traded it in on a 2006 model, and I've been extremely happy in every respect with the new model. Obviously, early manufacturing problems and quality control issues have been resolved based on my experience. My dealer experience, although limited to scheduled maintenance visits, has been superb. The '06 QX56 is great on the road--powerful and comfortable. The interior is very well done. Gas mileage on the road is inverse to my speed. At 70 mph, I get 19.2-19.5 mpg.

3.88 out of 5 stars

Great SUV but Handling and Brake Issues

time4akshun, 08/21/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have owned my QX56 for about 5 years now and love the size, love the navi, loive the back up camera, love the interior and love the entertainment system. Driving this car though, has always been a challenge. I have had constant alignment and suspension problems and the brakes...oh the brakes. This super heavy truck warps brakes yearly!!! I am on a final set hopefully, slotted and drilled but wish I didn't have to go aftermarket! You would think Infiniti would have matched their rotors to the weight of the car!! Questioning getting another although I love the styling.

5 out of 5 stars

Good used luxury SUV

pnad, 09/28/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
36 of 38 people found this review helpful

I wanted big and comfortable. Shopped Lexus, Cadillac and Lincoln. The QX56 was cheaper than the Escalade, bigger than the GX470 and more reliable than the Navigator. It is a little odd looking from the outside, but looks great from the drivers seat. And oh what a drivers seat it is... Its like wearing new shoes WITH new socks. So comfortable. Passengers LOVE the second row seats. The 3rd row, like most, is better suited to smaller kids but I could sit back there for a 30 minute ride. Bose stereo sounds awesome. AUX input is strangely missing, but you can connect a phone/ipod whatever to the DVD input. Mileage isn't great, but it is the same for most of these trucks. Read up about brake issues on these trucks. Same for Nissan Titan and Armada. Warped rotors are not a big deal to me. $56ea at the local part store, I don't care if I need to replace them once a year. The other brake issue is the 'delta stroke sensor'. You will want to google that. A sensor goes bad in the brake booster causing the antilock brakes to kick on. Feels like you are trying to stop on ice. I knew it was a possibility so I wasn't freaked out when it happened to me. Truck still stopped pretty good, just had that grindy/vibrating pedal feel. You can clear the fault by simply restarting the vehicle. If it happens a few more times I will look into replacing the brake booster ($180)

4.88 out of 5 stars

great family suv

hiplainsdrftr, 01/02/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

our 3rd infiniti, traded in qx4 which we had for 8 years. great design where 2nd row has bench seats for access to 3rd row. even w 3rd row up enough room for a stroller. handles n drives nicely average about 14 mpg in mixed driving. our friends just got a 2007 after seeing ours. we test drove lots of suvs before finding this. my wife loves it so far. owned for 9 months.

