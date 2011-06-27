Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews
DREAM SUV
I purchased this vehicle at Inifiniti of Memphis, my hometown and I reside in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border (about 5 hours)and on my trip home, I felt like I was a first class passenger flying in a JET. I have driven several different SUV's and my choice was between this vehicle and the Cadillac Escalade. I must say that the escalade is beautiful on the outside like the Inifiniti, but the inside cannot compare. The Cadillac is not only outdated inside, but has a pimpish image and this is not what I wanted. When you say Infiniti it says class, luxury, technology and performance.
Nothing but problems
we have had nothing but problems with this car. Brakes have been replaced 3 times already, cruise has never worked, front window gets stuck continuely, dvd replaced twice, and the car is now beginning to rattle at various spots. We are trying to use the lemon law to get our money back.
Nissan or GM after 100k !
just hit 100k tires breaks spark plugs and gearing towards another 50k at least so far so good just hit 110 looks and drives likes the day it rolled out the quality and craftsmanship cant be repeated i just cant part with it for another that will dissapoint tahoe too small cadi same thing dont be afraid of 100k with a good maintenance schedule my uncle has 168k and no problems and he lives in the smoky mountains!I bet the tahoe would have died by now dont you?
Very un-Japanese in quality!
This vehicle was purchased new in March 2005. My family and I had nothing but problems with this vehicle. We had many engine issues that Santa Monica Infiniti repaired many times and finally my family decided to work with an attorney since this car had so many repairs and many recurring problems and we believed it qualified for remedies through the lemon law. Through persistence and working closely with our attorney Infiniti finally had to buy the car back and give us monetary remedy. We then bought a 2007 Escalade ESV to replace this unsatisfying beast. Infiniti gave us the money in February 2008 after the lemon law buyback.
To many bugs
I bought it in 2007 and since then have had to many bugs in the car like, backup camera failure, seat belt tensioner replacements, airbag light blinking,air pressure leveler failing, brake problems, rear hatch opening by its self, front axle joints making noises, tire air valves failing and so on. I spent like over 5000 big ones already on a car less than 5 years old.
