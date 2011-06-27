Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,350
Starting MSRP
$48,350
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/476 mi.336/504 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.28 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm390 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 4900 rpm315 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayesyes
rear volume controlsyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
265 watts stereo outputyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
10 total speakersyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cargo netyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
rear view camerayesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.64.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
heatedyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5631 lbs.5360 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place61.2 cu.ft.61.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.4 degrees27.6 degrees
Maximum payload1469 lbs.1440 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees21.6 degrees
Length206.9 in.206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.9000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.10.0 in.
Height77.7 in.77.0 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Kashmir
  • Liquid Onyx
  • Jade
  • Silver Graphite
  • Silver Indulgence
  • Tuscan Pearl
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Kashmir
  • Liquid Onyx
  • Jade
  • Silver Graphite
  • Silver Indulgence
  • Tuscan Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Graphite
  • Willow
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
