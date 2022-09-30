Skip to main content
2023 INFINITI QX50 PURE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 QX50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG22/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)352.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower268 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,100 lbs.
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
12 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX50
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors85.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.9 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheelbase110.2 in.
EPA interior volume135.8 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity65.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Curb weight3,975 lbs.
Maximum payload1,100 lbs.
Gross weight5,075 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Lunar White
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear hip room53.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Build Your QX50
At a Glance:
  • 4 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • $39,150starting MSRP
Build & Priceinfinitiusa.com
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Interior Options
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$225
Inventory

