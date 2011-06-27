  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX50
  4. 2022 INFINITI QX50
  5. Specs & Features

2022 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH Specs & Features

More about the 2022 QX50
More about the 2022 QX50
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,950
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/448.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower268 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity902 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Cargo Package +$285
Accent Package +$700
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plates +$485
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Welcome Lighting +$425
Exclusive Paint +$900
Splash Guards +$225
Rear Bumper Protector +$275
Cross Bars +$400
Premium Paint +$695
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,173 lbs.
EPA interior volume133.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,075 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
Length184.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload902 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Black
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Slate Gray
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models