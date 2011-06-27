  1. Home
2022 INFINITI QX50 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 QX50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/464.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower268 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,071 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$225
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,845 lbs.
EPA interior volume135.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,916 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
Length184.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,071 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Lunar White
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models