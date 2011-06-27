  1. Home
2021 INFINITI QX50 PURE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 QX50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,950
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,950
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,950
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Maximum cargo capacity65.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1078 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length184.7 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume135.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar White
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,950
19 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

