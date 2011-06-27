  1. Home
2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH Features & Specs

More about the 2020 QX50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Premium White Leather Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,850
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,850
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,850
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Exclusive Paintyes
Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Maximum cargo capacity64.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length184.7 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Almond
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Dynamic Sunstone
Interior Colors
  • Wheat/Brown, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,850
255/45R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
