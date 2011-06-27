  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX50
  4. 2019 INFINITI QX50
  5. Features & Specs

2019 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL Features & Specs

More about the 2019 QX50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX50
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Sensory Packageyes
ProACTIVE Packageyes
ProASSIST Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Premium Heat Packageyes
Autograph Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,450
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Premium Audioyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Exclusive Paintyes
Welcome Lightingyes
Lifestyle Hitchyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Maximum cargo capacity64.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3827 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1089 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length184.7 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume133.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Lunar White
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Eclipse Black
  • Dynamic Sunstone
  • Black Obsidian
  • Chestnut Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat/Black, leather
  • Wheat/Brown, premium leather
  • White/Brown/Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,450
19 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars