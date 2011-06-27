Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love it, BUT...won't buy it again
Kim N, 07/31/2017
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This SUV offers a great smooth ride and accelerates better than any car I've owned, including other luxury cars. I had hoped to own it for many years but I am highly disappointed in some things that are important to me that will prevent me from keeping the car. The fuel economy does not exist, the SUV is a gas guzzler and in a time of fuel efficiency, it's really poor. The navigation system is the absolute worse. You can't see the current traffic status unless you set/enter a destination, that's so 90's. Just to simply drive to work/home you cannot observe current traffic, so I'm stuck using Google Maps or Waze on my phone after spending nearly $2k for navigation. You can't get Bluetooth without the navigation pkg., and you must have a Sirius XM package for the system to work, again this is archaic. Only 1 USB port, and all information is in a list which is incredibly unsafe & a huge distraction so you can't use it while driving. The directional compass is a tiny arrow, you never know what direction is N,W, S or E without searching while driving for the arrow. There is no power button for the trunk, there are no cup/bottle holders in the doors and the duel cup holders in the center console are too small for more than one cup at a time and it blocks the gear shift!
Two Years, 52k miles and just getting started
Dave, 06/19/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Sleeper sport sedan in a compact SUV body. Better than expected mileage on highway, expected mileage around town. I drive alot and the seats are awesome! Seat heater gets so hot, you can’t keep it on high! Handles great, excellent feel for road, all controls and seats still feel like new inside. Still in original set of tires, upkeep is nothing(oil change at dealer is $42, Used to pay $85 almost 13 yrs ago for my Audi!) Not a single repair yet or recall. Fit teenagers and adults in back seat no problem. Cargo storage small but it has been fine for all my needs. Only downsides (cupholders small and the technology phone voice dial is antiquated). That being said the blue tooth connects great and the mic is super clear. Never any complaints from people on quality of hearing me on calls. Car was manufactured in Japan, have no reason to believe this car won’t make it to 200k miles with very little trouble!
My Infiniti
john, 05/10/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Our family needed a SUV, I searched from internet got a lot of quotes but none of them really reached my attention. Then I saw the QX50, I looked at the car reviews and they said they were pretty good. So I went to the Infiniti dealer and test drove it. It was amazing, It was fast, smooth and drives excellent! The dealer gave me a excellent cheap price that was below my budget so I bought it. My wife and kids love it and so do I. I put 7k miles and it's been a year and so far so good with no problems. I would recommend this for families that are looking for a cheap luxe crossover.
More SSUH Than SUV
In-fan-iti, 11/30/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I consider this a good point as it gives me lots of flexibility, and i don't need a large vehicle with massive cargo. It is still an unusual vehicle, and knowing the gas consumption, you are silly to buy it if that is a primary concern. I know in the past I have gotten better than rated mileage on this particular engine/setup (3.7L, 7 speed auto) as it has been very responsive with a feather touch on the gas, and I have a lead foot. I call it more a Sport Sedan Utility Hatchback, than a full fledged SUV. Remember hatchbacks? They had a higher cargo area you could expand if you needed to haul things around that were odd sizes, like a bicycle. the cargo area is a really good size by my standards, but smaller than some I have seen, but you could still carry quite a bit. As far as the packages, which were mentioned in the Edmunds review, they come pretty well loaded for a $35,000 SUV (the base, RWD model). I added the premium and premium plus packages for the upgraded radio, navigation, and several other features. The premium Pkg is $500, the Premium Plus is $1,000, but requires the Premium Package. I also got, just because it was closest to what I wanted, the 19" wheel package for $800. Pretty cheap as far as packages go. The babysitting tools and other things I had no interest in are in the Technology Package, which has an awful lot of stuff in it for $2,000, including all the babysitting tools. That covers ALL the packages offered. The only other things are little accessories (most you won't need), and of course I wanted AWD. As far as the engine, I would gladly take the V-6 over many of the turbocharged competitors, and it happens to be a very reliable V-6 at that. I will be extremely sad to see it go from most infiniti vehicles in place of turbocharging, and the totally new engine for 2019 for this car. I sat in the back seat to try it out, and pushed the front seat farther back than I usually use it (I am 5'9") and found the rear seat not a bad place to be for two adults (I would not ever put an adult in the middle because of the hump in the floor for the drivetrain), but the back seat has it own heat vents (under the seat) and a/c vents that can be turned off and adjusted (back of the center console). I actually found the navigation really easy to use and input addresses, as well as to control other settings for the car. And I LOVE that the Radio and climate controls are separate (though you can also use the unit for the radio or the steering wheel. As far as bluetooth, yes, it does work for voice and for audio media, you just need to make sure it is set for both, otherwise it will only search for voice bluetooth systems. As far as driving, as I said before, there is tons of power, a sport driving mode, and manual shift on the stick, not on the wheel. Personally, considering how little I shift an automatic manually, they are more a hindrance than help on the wheel. I don't think it matters for everyday driving, but I have AWD. I have taken corners faster than I probably should have given it is a slightly higher center of gravity, and it drives very well on curvy roads as well as the highway. Since it is not the fastest selling of Infiniti's vehicles, you can often get a great deal on them, and unless you need more room than a compact vehicle will provide (again, remember it is compact) will provide or fuel economy is a huge priority for you, I say definitely test it and buy it if it suits your needs. Infiniti dealers are giving darned good discounts. I would say, depending on level of equipment (they max out around $45,000 MSRP), you can save $5,000 to $8,000 off sticker without much haggling. I saved $7,000, plus got an infiniti Loyalty Rebate good for another (I think) $1,000, and i really did not haggle.... I picked a car, and the saleswoman went and came back with the best price, then added the rebate, and I said great. So keep that in mind when comparing "sticker prices"... they will come down on them quite a bit especially now while they still have 2017 on lot and know 2018 is last year before major changes.
Fun, Quality, Drivers Car, - "Yugo" cupholder!
Owen Carter, 04/17/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
For a smaller car, pleasing in most every way. Great pep, roadhandling, and reasonable comfort, but has a cupholder designed by a two year old!
