Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX50
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$36,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Torque267 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$36,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Premium Plus Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
19" Tire and Wheel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$36,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Tonneau Coveryes
$36,450
Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$36,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,450
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paintyes
$36,450
Pearl Paintyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight4020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Height62.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$36,450
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Malbec Black
  • Majestic White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Hagane Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/55R18 tiresyes
$36,450
225/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,450
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles