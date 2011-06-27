Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews
Very happy with this 2016 QX50
Jay Deubel, 04/29/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
57 of 57 people found this review helpful
This is a sports car masked as a crossover or smaller SUV. It handles like my former BMW 335i coupe, but with much more room. The technology is very good, with an amazing camera system named Birdseye view. You can see entirely around the car and when you pull into a parking space you can simply push the camera button and see everything around you, including what's in front of you. The interior is very upscale and the technology is simple to learn. It is much easier that my former BMW and the Mercedes E350 that we currently own. Everything works great including Bluetooth, navigation, phone, voice control and temp control. The gas mileage is not great at about 21 mixed and 24 to 25 on the highway, however, we were looking for performance with luxury options, not an underpowered vehicle with a boxy appearance. This vehicle has styling and turns heads with a flashy dual exhaust and a throaty yet refined sound when you start out or get on it. 0 to 60 is in the low 5's, and passing gear is smooth and powerful. Inside is spacious, especially the back seat with the added space, new in 2016. We are very pleased so far and by reading reviews, we expect maintenance costs to be very low. Lastly, a deeper center console box is needed along with a USB port on the dash instead of in the center console box.
Excellent Value
John E., 04/21/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
37 of 37 people found this review helpful
I'm relatively new to Infiniti/Nissan. My first Infiniti was a Q50 that I REALLY enjoyed driving. It was quiet (except for the growl during start up and acceleration), incredibly fast, and it looked like a James Bond escape vehicle. For my lifestyle, however, it wasn't very practical as I kayak 4 days a week. Trading off between my Jeep was getting a bit much. I wanted to capture a similar driving experience in an SUV. Considering all vehicle makes, I went back to Infiniti for the QX50. It shares the same 3.7 liter V-6 as the Q60 which I loved, has a rack and the ability to store items in the back. Where the Q60 would jump off the line, the QX50 has a more subtle acceleration. The QX50 will perform when you want it to, though - both in acceleration and handling. The QX50 is also much easier to get in and out of the cockpit of the Q60. If you want a sports car, but your life demands an SUV, the QX50 is a very solid choice.
I LOVE this car! Infiniti has another winner!
Elizabeth Matthews, 02/24/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful
I had three Infiniti sedans before, and decided to get a Mercedes C300 AWD just to change things up...well, after 25,000 miles I couldn't wait to get rid of the Mercedes and get back to Infiniti. There were so many things the Mercedes didn't have that Infiniti did--and I am loving this crossover type! It's as fun to drive as the G37X sedans were but it has so much more room inside, and I enjoy sitting up a bit higher. Two years later: I still love this car!!!!! I wouldn't change a thing! Two more years later: I love this car so much that I will drive it until it dies...I'm at 50,000 miles and I hope I never have to get another car!
Great Crossover
Penelope Quintero, 03/10/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
38 of 39 people found this review helpful
We were looking for a vehicle that we could keep for many years. Looked and drove MANY crossovers. In the end, we really liked the known reliability and power of the VQ engine. The crossover drives like a fast car, I have no problem passing cars at high speeds and it gets up to speed effortless when entering the freeway. The seats are very comfortable and the interior has more of a "classic" feel to it. Electronics are average, nothing out of the ordinary. Technology is great, parking with the 360 cameras makes the job much easier while having the front sensing brakes gives you peace of mind. At around 10mph, we had a child jump in front of the car unexpectedly and the vehicle stopped automatically. Can not speak of reliability yet but required maintenance mainly includes basic oil changes every 6months and brake flush every 2 years. There are many different options out there but we chose this crossover because of the sporty way it drives, the known VQ engine, and the options it has for the price. We are very happy and will considered buying an Infiniti again in the future. 3.24.17 Update: The only downfall is that the AC developed a wet dirty rag smell like mold. I took it in and they told me there was nothing wrong but they had cleaned it and put some smelly thing on it. It only masked the musty smell but did not fix it. They suggested I turn off the a/c and let the vent blow just air to dry the vents as this sometimes happens. We did research and apparently other people were having the same problem. I don't think it's reasonable to ask me to do something special with the A/C for it to work appropriately especially on very hot days when I really need the A/c to work properly. It's embarrassing to have people in the car when I have to turn it on because of the smell. Besides this though the car is great.
370Z with a Rear Seat & 4 Doors
LQQX50, 11/26/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful
In a world of ever increasing gutless FWD based "cross-over looking " economy cars flooding the marketplace, the RWD based QX50 is a breathtaking punch in the gut of naturally aspirated fresh air. While most "professional" reviewers will call the EX 35 / EX37 / QX50 aged, dated, stale, tired, long in the tooth, etc.... This Vehicle really is the true pioneer of the explosive crossover segment that is now dominating the automotive street-scape. A decade ahead of its time, the QX50 has the Heart, Soul, Bones, Motor, Platform, Power, and over all Essence of the honored Nissan Z car heritage in a functional everyday package. This is a common theme amongst all the reviews here because it's true. The 3.7 V6 gets it done, and quickly. Segment busting with it's whopping 325 HP, the QX50 is a pure blast to drive. When talking about the '16 & '17 model years, all the automotive press gloats about is the added 4 inches of leg room and 3.2 inches of stretched wheelbase. They all forget to mention that the QX50 smoked the competition in 2016 & 2017; and quite frankly, even smokes the latest incarnation of the 2019 + QX50. So we all know it's sporty and powerful; there are some criticisms to offer if we need to get overly critical. Some say it looks like a "clown shoe". However, to me, it looks like a hot retro quality built Japanese styled shooting brake. A functional sport coupe with the added convenience of a rear doors and auto fold down up rear seats. Some say the technology is dated. It has all around cameras standard, not many other new CUVs do. The 2016's newer grille is an improvement over the '08 to '15 grille for sure, however, it's almost as if Infiniti tried "too hard" to make it look more mainstream crossover as it is bit busy with LED DTR lights and the Silver Accents on the lower facia. A lot is going on there. The QX50 could be quieter inside, but then again, it's a rush to hear the 3.7 doing it's thing, so it's a tradeoff that is livable. The Bridgestone Protenza Tires on the new '19 inch Touring Package Wheels are noisy, and a bit narrow. This is something the can be upgraded when they wear out. It lacks a power tail gate. The touchscreen is smaller by today's standards, but is simple, easy to operate, and rather intuitive. Short of the Porsche Macan, The pre-2019 QX50 IS THE CUV to covet ! Priced right. Impressive Performance. Terrific Handling. Smooth Shifting. ( Sport Mode is fun for longer revs, Manual Mode too if you're so inclined, no paddle shifters, but thats OK ) Quality Built in Japan with tight fit and finishes. It's so Luxurious, Sporty, Comfortable, Nimble, yet Brutish to drive. Standard Stuff Galore: Real Leather. ( still smells new and of a quality leather too ) Standard Moon Roof. ( Larger Panoramic Glass Top would be nice ) Standard Power Folding - both up and down - Rear Seats. Standard Heated Front Seats. Other Observations / Features / Likes - Etc. The Bose Sound System really cranks out the tunes. AWD models are rear wheel biased until the front traction is needed. Excellent color choices, the metallics are deep and brilliant. ( I have Malbec Black which has a subtle deep plum metallic to it ) Just the right amount of Chrome in all the right places to give it a Luxury Vibe. I shopped every used AWD Vehicle in the Mid $20,000 range. The QX50 outdid the competition on so many levels. Was lucky to find a used unit with super low miles, just 6,800. My '16 had a MSRP of $44,000 when new - 3 yrs later was able to purchase at $24,500 Nothing this nice, this powerful, this optioned, in a car, truck, CUV, or SUV, came anywhere as close to the value gotten. I had a Nissan 2003 350Z for 8 years and drove it for 100,000 miles. This QX50 is every bit as thrilling to drive, and excites just the same with every start up and trip taken. Now I can take more that 1 passenger, drive in Ice and Snow, haul more stuff, and still grin ear to ear. The EX35 / EX37 / QX50 is the REAL Deal The True Pioneer of the CUV Movement The Godfather that Started this Whole Sensational Crossover Craze to begin with ! Don't settle for less. Don't overpay for less.
