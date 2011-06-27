Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Cost to Own
QX50 SUV
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,591*
Total Cash Price
$25,827
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$45,347*
Total Cash Price
$20,336
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,591*
Total Cash Price
$25,827
Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$49,882*
Total Cash Price
$22,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 QX50 SUV 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$5,941
|Maintenance
|$1,518
|$1,241
|$2,860
|$3,123
|$2,494
|$11,236
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,116
|$827
|$518
|$187
|$4,037
|Depreciation
|$6,325
|$2,769
|$2,435
|$2,159
|$1,938
|$15,625
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,119
|$9,928
|$11,233
|$11,283
|$10,028
|$57,591
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI QX50 in Virginia is:not available
