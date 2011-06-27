Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
QX50 SUV
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,876*
Total Cash Price
$23,478
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,876*
Total Cash Price
$23,478
Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$49,262*
Total Cash Price
$20,336
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$44,784*
Total Cash Price
$18,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX50 SUV 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,860
|Maintenance
|$1,224
|$2,837
|$3,096
|$872
|$4,131
|$12,162
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,288
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,262
|$1,016
|$752
|$470
|$170
|$3,670
|Depreciation
|$6,477
|$2,404
|$2,115
|$1,876
|$1,683
|$14,554
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,714
|$11,044
|$11,058
|$8,684
|$11,375
|$56,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX50 SUV Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,075
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$2,457
|$2,682
|$756
|$3,578
|$10,534
|Repairs
|$607
|$740
|$906
|$1,123
|$953
|$4,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,093
|$880
|$651
|$407
|$147
|$3,179
|Depreciation
|$5,610
|$2,082
|$1,832
|$1,625
|$1,458
|$12,606
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,745
|$9,566
|$9,578
|$7,522
|$9,853
|$49,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX50 SUV Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$964
|$2,234
|$2,438
|$687
|$3,253
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$552
|$673
|$824
|$1,021
|$866
|$3,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,198
|Financing
|$994
|$800
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,890
|Depreciation
|$5,100
|$1,893
|$1,665
|$1,477
|$1,325
|$11,460
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,586
|$8,696
|$8,707
|$6,838
|$8,957
|$44,784
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI QX50 in Virginia is:not available
