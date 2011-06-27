  1. Home
Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 QX4
4.9 out of 5 stars
49 reviews
4.63 out of 5 stars

Awesome car

cash money, 04/18/2007
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.

4.88 out of 5 stars

The Diary of a True QX4 Fan.

E Double E, 06/18/2003
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!

3.63 out of 5 stars

Great SUV for two

rohitra, 03/01/2012
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.

3.88 out of 5 stars

Great luxury SUV

kwc, 06/01/2007
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.

5 out of 5 stars

Still buying 'em

QX4 LIFER!, 11/19/2006
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've owned the '01, '02 and now the '03. $4$ there is no better value out there. The proof is in the fact that it is difficult to even find a low mileage one pre-owned. There is a rumor that Infiniti is in the design stages to bring it back due to customer demand. I will be the first person sleeping on line outside the dealers' door to buy it!!

