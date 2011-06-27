  1. Home
Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 QX4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
electric and diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Curb weight4352 lbs.
Gross weight5212 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.48 cd.
Angle of approach30 degrees
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length183.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Royal Ruby
  • Midnight Blue
  • Bronze/Tuscan Beige
  • Golden Sand
  • Ivory Pearl/Silver Sage
  • Millennium Jade/Silver Sage
  • Black Obsidian/Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Stone Beige
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
