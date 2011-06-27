Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 SUV Consumer Reviews
None Better
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Bought used at 47K miles and now have 90K. Didn't know warranty went to 70K but never needed. Traded in a 2002 Odyssey for this QX4 and had a volvo wagon before that. No comparison. This truck is great on the highway, safe in the snow and good offroad (think skid plates and real 4wd). The important difference from the Pathfinder is the Nissan Skyline transmission and extras. Real gas milage is consistent 19MPG. Good trailer towing capacity.
This is the Most Enjoyable SUV to Have
I have to honestly tell you, that I really Love my QX4 and it is very very dependable with no repairs so far and it so sturdy on the highways. I love to drive this SUV on the highways since the seats are comfortable and the car rides very smooth and is very easy to handle. The styling is unmistakably luxiurious as it was the first luxury suv and the build quality is fanastic. I highly recommend people to buy these QX4s as well as the all new Infiniti FX35, because these SUV have a great reliablity, fun-factors, styling, and a decent price for what they offer.
Great Car but too slow
My first car. I love it but I'm always lagging behind all my friends. Interior is very comfortable and upscale. Been in my family for three plus years and NEVER had to be taken in for service other than scheduled checks. Power was increased significantly for the 2001 model which is a pain. If it were faster it would be up there with the x5 in my book. Look forward to replacing it with G35 coupe or Fx35 (Qx4's replacement). Very reliable.
Very Capable SUV
I have owned this vehicle for 3 years. It is great to drive, has loads of cargo space, is luxioursly comfortable inside and has a dynamite Bose system. It is well insulated from road noise, drives crisply and rides well. If you can find a clean one, go for it. It has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a luxury SUV. I was looking for a 4Runner but found this sitting next to it. Wasn't that impressed with the Toyota, but fell in love with the QX4. It only had 7500 miles on it. Now has 35k.
SHE IS MY BABY, I love my SUV
I love my QX4,I have had no problems with it at all, I take it up to the snow,it runs great,I drive everywhere in it.It looks good and I feel good when I am in it.
