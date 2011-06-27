Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|274.3/358.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4320 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5150 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|70.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
