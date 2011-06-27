Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight4320 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harbour Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Dover White / Silver Sage Pearl
  • Ancient Bronze
  • Black Obsidian
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Tuscan Beige
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige
  • Gray
