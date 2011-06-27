  1. Home
Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 QX4
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
CylindersV6V6
Torqueno200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Horsepowerno170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circleno37.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableStandard
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.5 in.
Front leg roomno41.7 in.
Front hip roomno54.1 in.
Front shoulder roomno56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno51.5 in.
Rear leg roomno31.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomno56.4 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.no
Gross weight5150 lbs.5150 lbs.
Height70.7 in.70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.
Curb weightno4320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno8.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sagebrush Olive Metallic
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black Obsidian Solid
  • Arctic Green Metallic
