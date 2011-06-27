  1. Home
Used 1998 INFINITI QX4 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Greenish Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Green-Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
