2019 INFINITI QX30 LUXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.8/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Angle of departure30.1 degrees
Length174.2 in.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height60.2 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ink Blue
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Blade Silver
  • Majestic White
  • Pearlescent Black
  • Liquid Copper
  • Magnetic Red
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leatherette/cloth
  • Graphite, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
