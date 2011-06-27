  1. Home
2019 INFINITI QX30 PURE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 QX30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,250
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,250
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,250
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,250
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Gross weight4268 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload983 lbs.
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length174.2 in.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Exterior Colors
  • Ink Blue
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Blade Silver
  • Majestic White
  • Pearlescent Black
  • Liquid Copper
  • Magnetic Red
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,250
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,250
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

