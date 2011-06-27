Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 SUV Consumer Reviews

What a great car! Mike Chaudron , 02/25/2017 Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 61 of 65 people found this review helpful Purchased my QX30 due to a job change and needing a different vehicle. I needed a good road car with a hatch for occasional supplies. It'll be just me 90% of the time and will seldom use the backseat, as we are empty nesters and my wife has a larger SUV. After a lot of research I found the QX30. Previously I owned a G37 and liked the car, but had a terrible dealer experience (in another state). I found the model I wanted, Premium black/black and test drove it. After getting multiple quotes I was able to reach a deal. The car is great. It's based on the Mercedes GLA 250, but I think the Infiniti looks much better. It handles extremely well and the twin turbo is plenty powerful with loads of torque at the low end. There are three drive modes, economy, sport and manual, which allows you to use the paddle shifters. It's quick and agile. The Bose Surround Sound is outstanding, the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. I love being able to see text messages on the screen (they are read to you while driving) and the touch screen is excellent but I prefer to use the turn knob. The interior materials are very upscale and the seats are amazingly comfortable. I feel it's a great SUV for any one who wants a great looking, sporty, excellent handling small SUV. It's ideal for empty nesters who don't need to haul a bunch of people. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH JOHN M. BERGER , 04/21/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a 'family car' not so much. If you are looking for a versatile vehicle with great acceleration, MPG and moderate off-road capability; this is it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Thought it was a 6 cly Hokie , 12/14/2018 Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful So I purchased slightly used. Drove a QX30 rental on a trip up north..great ride and fell in love with it. My wife thought it was a 6 cyl because the 4 cly with turbo had so much kick to it. It goes! Just got back from a 1,700 mile trip to DC and it caused me no fatigue at all. My QX30 is fully loaded except 4 wheel drive. I get about 25-27 in town and mid 30s on the highway. Wish the gas tank was a little bigger but filling up for under $25 works for me. My only complaints are: 1) Clanky start noise that I hate, 2) Lack of surface space to place a mount for my cellphone, 3) Limited storage for coins, glasses, etc. , 4) Navigation needs more refinement, 5) I'm putting too many miles on it because I enjoy driving it. My Loves: 1) I love all the options, Bose sound, self parking, adaptive cruse, BT, lane warning, radar and 360 cameras. I just wish the auto stop/start was not there and that it would not clank when restarting. That is my biggest complaint. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not for everyone & it's not an SUV HeatherLea , 05/04/2017 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful First, I realize that this car (not SUV) is not for everyone. I was seeking to get out of my Mazda CX-9 because the fuel economy was not very good and it was just more vehicle then I needed. The two big dogs were gone and the kids were older so I decided it was time to simplify my life and do something for me. I searched high and low for my next ride and was not interested in driving what everyone else was. The QX30 is different. It's compact and loaded with style. The turbo charged 4 cyl has given me a new super powers...passing speed and the ability merge into traffic with zero effort. The drivers seat is exceptionally comfortable and it is fun to drive. Here are the CONs... there is no cargo space. I can get one carry-on suitcase and a couple of grocery bags in there. If you are taller than 5'9 and weigh more than you should :( this car will not be comfortable. It really is a two seater and not suitable for a family. My five year old and his car seat fit comfortably in the back but it won't work for him in a couple years. The owner's manual has a hard time fitting into the glove box, my iPhone Plus does not fit anywhere including in the center console. The infotainment system blows! It's complicated and is confused when you plug in your phone or more than one person has Bluetooth on in the car. The upside is that I am glad I took the plunge and I don't miss the extra cargo or seating. I wish the infotainment system was better but it's not that big of a deal to me. I like the compact styling because it is more effiecent and prevents me from buying anything that I cannot fit in the cargo space. The lack of seating keeps people that I don't like out of my car. Some people complain about the visabilty but if you have driven an SUV you are accustomed to poor visabilty. I actually find it easier to see what's around me than in my old SUV. Lastly, taking the plunge to a much smaller vehicle was made easier by the fact that it is leased. It's fun for now but in a couple years I can try something else. It's not a keeper by any stretch and reminds me of a modernized version of my 1969 Karmann Ghia which like the QX30 was fun only for a little while. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value