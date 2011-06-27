  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,600
See QX30 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,600
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Gross weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload957 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Blade Silver
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Copper
  • Ink Blue
  • Magnetic Red
  • Malbec Black
  • Majestic White
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,600
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
