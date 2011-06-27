Used 2012 INFINITI QX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2012 QX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
on demand 4WDyesno
automatic locking hubsyesno
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesno
mechanical center differentialyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.
Valves3232
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Deluxe Touring Packageyesyes
Technology Packageyesyes
Split Bench Seat Packageyesyes
Theater Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
video monitoryesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
heated steering wheelyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net & First Aid Kityesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room59.2 in.59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.63.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
fixed with storage center armrestyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyes
power folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryesyes
Tire & Wheel Packageyesyes
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryesyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Front track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.1 cu.ft.95.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5855 lbs.5595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees20.9 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees22.3 degrees
Length208.3 in.208.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.75.8 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Mountain Sage
  • Moonlight White
  • Dark Currant
  • Black Obsidian
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Mountain Sage
  • Moonlight White
  • Dark Currant
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P275/60R H tiresyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
