  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. 2019 INFINITI Q70
  5. Features & Specs

2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Q70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Sensory Packageyes
20" Performance Tire and Wheel Packageyes
ProACTIVE Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Trunk Mat, Trunk Net & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Premium Paintyes
Rear Deck Lid Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Curb weight4328 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.1 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Hagane Blue
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,700
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 INFINITI Q70 L 5.6 LUXE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars