Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Q70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,950
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,950
20" Performance Tire and Wheel Packageyes
Sensory Packageyes
ProACTIVE Packageyes
Premium Select Edition- Graphite Interioryes
Premium Select Edition- Stone Interioryes
Essential Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Trunk Mat, Trunk Net & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Pearl Paintyes
Rear Deck Lid Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Curb weight4156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.1 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hagane Blue
  • Hermosa Blue
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
