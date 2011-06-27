Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q70 Sedan
4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,869*
Total Cash Price
$40,212
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,869*
Total Cash Price
$40,212
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,517*
Total Cash Price
$34,829
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,015*
Total Cash Price
$31,663
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,216*
Total Cash Price
$32,930
L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$77,571*
Total Cash Price
$44,645
L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,872*
Total Cash Price
$46,545
4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$78,671*
Total Cash Price
$45,278
L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,517*
Total Cash Price
$34,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$7,349
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$2,971
|$1,547
|$1,641
|$3,705
|$11,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,248
|$639
|$787
|$968
|$3,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,150
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,163
|$1,739
|$1,288
|$805
|$292
|$6,287
|Depreciation
|$9,557
|$4,595
|$4,046
|$3,585
|$3,217
|$25,000
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,722
|$14,637
|$11,723
|$11,148
|$12,639
|$69,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$7,349
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$2,971
|$1,547
|$1,641
|$3,705
|$11,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,248
|$639
|$787
|$968
|$3,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,150
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,163
|$1,739
|$1,288
|$805
|$292
|$6,287
|Depreciation
|$9,557
|$4,595
|$4,046
|$3,585
|$3,217
|$25,000
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,722
|$14,637
|$11,723
|$11,148
|$12,639
|$69,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$6,366
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$2,573
|$1,340
|$1,421
|$3,209
|$10,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,081
|$553
|$682
|$838
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,043
|Financing
|$1,873
|$1,506
|$1,115
|$697
|$253
|$5,445
|Depreciation
|$8,278
|$3,980
|$3,505
|$3,105
|$2,786
|$21,654
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,082
|$12,678
|$10,154
|$9,656
|$10,947
|$60,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,787
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$2,339
|$1,218
|$1,292
|$2,917
|$9,292
|Repairs
|$0
|$983
|$503
|$620
|$762
|$2,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,693
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,857
|Financing
|$1,703
|$1,369
|$1,014
|$634
|$230
|$4,950
|Depreciation
|$7,525
|$3,618
|$3,186
|$2,823
|$2,533
|$19,685
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,529
|$11,525
|$9,231
|$8,778
|$9,952
|$55,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,202
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$1,587
|$2,433
|$1,267
|$1,344
|$3,034
|$9,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,022
|$523
|$645
|$792
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,761
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,931
|Financing
|$1,771
|$1,424
|$1,055
|$659
|$239
|$5,148
|Depreciation
|$7,826
|$3,763
|$3,313
|$2,936
|$2,634
|$20,472
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,150
|$11,986
|$9,600
|$9,129
|$10,350
|$57,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,160
|Maintenance
|$2,152
|$3,298
|$1,717
|$1,822
|$4,113
|$13,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,386
|$709
|$874
|$1,074
|$4,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,387
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,401
|$1,930
|$1,430
|$894
|$324
|$6,980
|Depreciation
|$10,610
|$5,101
|$4,492
|$3,980
|$3,572
|$27,756
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,896
|$16,250
|$13,016
|$12,377
|$14,032
|$77,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$1,699
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$8,507
|Maintenance
|$2,243
|$3,438
|$1,790
|$1,899
|$4,288
|$13,659
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,445
|$739
|$911
|$1,120
|$4,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,489
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,730
|Financing
|$2,503
|$2,012
|$1,491
|$932
|$338
|$7,277
|Depreciation
|$11,062
|$5,318
|$4,683
|$4,150
|$3,724
|$28,937
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,828
|$16,942
|$13,570
|$12,904
|$14,629
|$80,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$1,755
|$8,275
|Maintenance
|$2,182
|$3,345
|$1,742
|$1,848
|$4,171
|$13,288
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,406
|$719
|$887
|$1,090
|$4,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,421
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,656
|Financing
|$2,435
|$1,958
|$1,450
|$907
|$329
|$7,079
|Depreciation
|$10,761
|$5,174
|$4,556
|$4,037
|$3,622
|$28,150
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,206
|$16,481
|$13,200
|$12,553
|$14,231
|$78,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$6,366
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$2,573
|$1,340
|$1,421
|$3,209
|$10,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,081
|$553
|$682
|$838
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,043
|Financing
|$1,873
|$1,506
|$1,115
|$697
|$253
|$5,445
|Depreciation
|$8,278
|$3,980
|$3,505
|$3,105
|$2,786
|$21,654
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,082
|$12,678
|$10,154
|$9,656
|$10,947
|$60,517
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Q70
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019