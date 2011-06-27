Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews
not a brand slave
If you are looking for a RWD, very reliable, athletic, 6 cylinder, luxury car w impeccable fit and finish inside and out, and are not a brand slave to the ubiquitous grey/black/silver MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5, check out the Q70L. And you will pay $5K-$15K less than a similarly equipped MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5. On another note; I agree w other reviewers, the Bluetooth and app's are a bit dated. Chip
- Performance
Perfect for my needs but I need to watch my speed!
I'm upgrading from my beloved 2008 truck because I need to tote the elderly parents back and forth. Got a used Acura RDX in the interim but I couldn't stand the FWD dynamics although it was a definite improvement technology and ease of entry for me. My gently-used Infiniti Q70L is perfect for my current needs - I like to say I bought the back seats for Mom and Dad and the rest for me! It is a truly sharp-looking car and I believe a significantly safer car for me as I burn up the highways 3 hrs 1-way back and forth every week to look after the folks. I never lack for power or acceleration and it is truly a road warrior for me. Blue-tooth connectivity is awful as I can no longer read or respond to texts - but I honestly think this may be Divine Intervention for me (as I acknowledge it leads to distracted driving so I've accepted it and it no longer bothers me - I just warn people that I'm trying to meet up with to call, not text me when I'm on my way). Climate control is COLD and accurate but the fans associated with the cooled seats are loud. I still use them all the time, however, living in the Southeast. It's a physically beautiful car that is a joy to drive. Quick acceleration, tight turning radius, back to commanding RWD, a beast on the interstate, and not a pain to park in a city parking deck. Update: still love this smooth highway cruiser after a year of ownership and 26k more miles. Incredibly comfortable; powerful; planted at speed. And my elderly parents can still get in/out easier than any other vehicle with wheelchair in the backseat and 2 walkers in the trunk.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Q70 L Beauty
THis vehicle provides a great experience in both comfort and performance. You never want for pick-up as this gets you moving from a light as fast as anyone needs to move on most streets!! I particularly enjoy the BIG roomy front drivers seat and the cooled and warm seats, as you never know in western New York what the weather gods are going to bring!! In addition, I get a lot of use out of the heated steering wheel as we move into the colder months..The "L" version of this Q70 is just long er enough to catch some eyes as you travel. Furthermore the extra Trunk space as well as back seat leg room make it much easier for travel!! My 5th Infiniti over the last 20 yrs , I believe this too be my best choice!!!I continue to enjoy this vehicle. I recently pubhased an Infiniti Q 60 however, so I will be selling the Infiniti Q70L..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Noisy suspension
Suspension noise over certain types of roads, especially chip & seal roads. Not a very quiet ride
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
very poor tech package
If you want great luxury car without tech package - it your car, no apps, no Bluetooth texting, their in touch app is a joke, otherwise driving perfect, and perfect 360 view camera for the price almost $60k
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
