Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q70 Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,486*
Total Cash Price
$37,573
Q70 Sedan
L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,486*
Total Cash Price
$37,573
4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,184*
Total Cash Price
$32,544
L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,902*
Total Cash Price
$30,768
L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$77,145*
Total Cash Price
$41,715
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,428*
Total Cash Price
$43,490
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,713*
Total Cash Price
$29,585
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$78,240*
Total Cash Price
$42,307
4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,184*
Total Cash Price
$32,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,565
|$7,384
|Maintenance
|$2,887
|$1,521
|$1,619
|$2,380
|$3,381
|$11,788
|Repairs
|$1,227
|$622
|$768
|$945
|$1,161
|$4,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,013
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,221
|Financing
|$2,021
|$1,626
|$1,203
|$752
|$273
|$5,874
|Depreciation
|$9,370
|$4,374
|$3,848
|$3,410
|$3,062
|$24,064
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,438
|$12,234
|$11,650
|$11,824
|$12,341
|$69,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,355
|$6,395
|Maintenance
|$2,500
|$1,318
|$1,403
|$2,061
|$2,928
|$10,210
|Repairs
|$1,063
|$539
|$666
|$818
|$1,005
|$4,091
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,744
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,924
|Financing
|$1,750
|$1,408
|$1,042
|$651
|$237
|$5,088
|Depreciation
|$8,116
|$3,788
|$3,333
|$2,954
|$2,652
|$20,843
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,568
|$10,596
|$10,090
|$10,241
|$10,689
|$60,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,688
|$1,737
|$8,198
|Maintenance
|$3,205
|$1,689
|$1,798
|$2,642
|$3,753
|$13,088
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$691
|$853
|$1,049
|$1,289
|$5,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,235
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,466
|Financing
|$2,243
|$1,805
|$1,335
|$835
|$303
|$6,521
|Depreciation
|$10,403
|$4,856
|$4,272
|$3,786
|$3,400
|$26,717
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,801
|$13,583
|$12,934
|$13,127
|$13,701
|$77,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,760
|$1,811
|$8,547
|Maintenance
|$3,341
|$1,761
|$1,874
|$2,755
|$3,913
|$13,645
|Repairs
|$1,420
|$720
|$889
|$1,094
|$1,344
|$5,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,330
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,571
|Financing
|$2,339
|$1,882
|$1,392
|$870
|$316
|$6,799
|Depreciation
|$10,846
|$5,063
|$4,454
|$3,947
|$3,544
|$27,854
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,814
|$14,161
|$13,484
|$13,686
|$14,284
|$80,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$5,814
|Maintenance
|$2,273
|$1,198
|$1,275
|$1,874
|$2,662
|$9,282
|Repairs
|$966
|$490
|$605
|$744
|$914
|$3,719
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,749
|Financing
|$1,591
|$1,280
|$947
|$592
|$215
|$4,625
|Depreciation
|$7,378
|$3,444
|$3,030
|$2,685
|$2,411
|$18,948
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,880
|$9,633
|$9,173
|$9,310
|$9,717
|$54,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,762
|$8,314
|Maintenance
|$3,250
|$1,713
|$1,823
|$2,680
|$3,807
|$13,273
|Repairs
|$1,381
|$701
|$865
|$1,064
|$1,307
|$5,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,275
|$1,830
|$1,354
|$847
|$307
|$6,614
|Depreciation
|$10,551
|$4,925
|$4,333
|$3,840
|$3,448
|$27,096
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,138
|$13,775
|$13,117
|$13,313
|$13,895
|$78,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Virginia is:not available
