Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q70 Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,617*
Total Cash Price
$24,939
Q70 Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,670*
Total Cash Price
$23,980
4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,811*
Total Cash Price
$30,455
L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,811*
Total Cash Price
$30,455
4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,537*
Total Cash Price
$26,378
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,625*
Total Cash Price
$33,812
L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,545*
Total Cash Price
$35,251
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,598*
Total Cash Price
$34,291
L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,537*
Total Cash Price
$26,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,593
|Maintenance
|$1,232
|$1,307
|$1,932
|$2,446
|$1,922
|$8,840
|Repairs
|$501
|$613
|$748
|$928
|$786
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,516
|Financing
|$1,342
|$1,078
|$799
|$499
|$181
|$3,899
|Depreciation
|$6,429
|$2,906
|$2,558
|$2,266
|$2,034
|$16,194
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,976
|$9,166
|$9,395
|$9,597
|$8,483
|$50,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|Maintenance
|$1,185
|$1,257
|$1,858
|$2,352
|$1,848
|$8,500
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,458
|Financing
|$1,290
|$1,037
|$768
|$480
|$174
|$3,749
|Depreciation
|$6,182
|$2,794
|$2,460
|$2,179
|$1,956
|$15,571
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,438
|$8,813
|$9,034
|$9,228
|$8,157
|$48,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$6,830
|Maintenance
|$1,505
|$1,596
|$2,360
|$2,987
|$2,347
|$10,795
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,643
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,317
|$975
|$610
|$221
|$4,761
|Depreciation
|$7,851
|$3,548
|$3,124
|$2,767
|$2,484
|$19,775
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,066
|$11,193
|$11,473
|$11,720
|$10,359
|$61,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$6,830
|Maintenance
|$1,505
|$1,596
|$2,360
|$2,987
|$2,347
|$10,795
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,643
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,317
|$975
|$610
|$221
|$4,761
|Depreciation
|$7,851
|$3,548
|$3,124
|$2,767
|$2,484
|$19,775
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,066
|$11,193
|$11,473
|$11,720
|$10,359
|$61,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$5,916
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,383
|$2,044
|$2,587
|$2,033
|$9,350
|Repairs
|$530
|$648
|$791
|$981
|$832
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,604
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$845
|$528
|$191
|$4,124
|Depreciation
|$6,800
|$3,073
|$2,706
|$2,397
|$2,152
|$17,128
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,782
|$9,694
|$9,937
|$10,151
|$8,973
|$53,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,607
|$7,583
|Maintenance
|$1,671
|$1,772
|$2,620
|$3,316
|$2,606
|$11,985
|Repairs
|$680
|$830
|$1,014
|$1,258
|$1,066
|$4,848
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,825
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,056
|Financing
|$1,819
|$1,462
|$1,083
|$677
|$245
|$5,286
|Depreciation
|$8,717
|$3,940
|$3,469
|$3,072
|$2,758
|$21,955
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,948
|$12,426
|$12,738
|$13,011
|$11,501
|$68,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$7,906
|Maintenance
|$1,742
|$1,848
|$2,731
|$3,457
|$2,717
|$12,495
|Repairs
|$709
|$866
|$1,057
|$1,311
|$1,111
|$5,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,902
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,143
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,524
|$1,129
|$706
|$256
|$5,511
|Depreciation
|$9,088
|$4,107
|$3,616
|$3,203
|$2,875
|$22,889
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,754
|$12,955
|$13,280
|$13,565
|$11,991
|$71,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,449
|$1,491
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$7,691
|Maintenance
|$1,695
|$1,798
|$2,657
|$3,363
|$2,643
|$12,155
|Repairs
|$689
|$842
|$1,028
|$1,276
|$1,081
|$4,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,850
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,085
|Financing
|$1,845
|$1,483
|$1,098
|$686
|$249
|$5,361
|Depreciation
|$8,840
|$3,995
|$3,518
|$3,116
|$2,797
|$22,267
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,216
|$12,603
|$12,919
|$13,196
|$11,665
|$69,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q70 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$5,916
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,383
|$2,044
|$2,587
|$2,033
|$9,350
|Repairs
|$530
|$648
|$791
|$981
|$832
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,604
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$845
|$528
|$191
|$4,124
|Depreciation
|$6,800
|$3,073
|$2,706
|$2,397
|$2,152
|$17,128
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,782
|$9,694
|$9,937
|$10,151
|$8,973
|$53,537
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Q70
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Virginia is:not available
