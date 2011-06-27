2022 INFINITI Q60 PURE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/540.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,193 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$310
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,889 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|94.1 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,082 lbs.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Length
|184.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,193 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/40R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
