2021 INFINITI Q60 LUXE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
Essential Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lightingyes
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exclusive Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoileryes
INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
19" 10-Spoke Dual-Finish Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3778 lbs.
Gross weight4905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume93.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1127 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Midnight Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Grand Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
255/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
