2021 INFINITI Q60 LUXE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/560.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Essential Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting
|yes
|INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|34.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Exclusive Paint
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoiler
|yes
|INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lighting
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|19" 10-Spoke Dual-Finish Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3778 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4905 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1127 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|255/40R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Q60
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2021 INFINITI Q60 LUXE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2008
- Used Honda Accord 2008
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2015
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Ram 1500 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2021 CX-9
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Model 3
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- 2021 Genesis GV80
- 2022 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Passport
- Honda Civic 2021
- Honda CR-V 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Insight
- 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Pilot
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma