2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Torque350 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,150
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,150
ProACTIVE Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,150
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,150
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lightingyes
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Exclusive Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoileryes
INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
20" 5-Spoke Dual-Finish Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight4047 lbs.
Gross weight5082 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume93.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1035 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Midnight Black
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Gallery White w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Graphite w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Monaco Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,150
All season tiresyes
255/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,150
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

