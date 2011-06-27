  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q60
  4. 2020 INFINITI Q60
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 INFINITI Q60 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 INFINITI Q60

3.0t LUXE

3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
See all for sale

  • Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with IFS.

    0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 63 months at $15.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%1209/01/202010/01/2020
    0%2409/01/202010/01/2020
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    0%6309/01/202010/01/2020
    0%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI Q60
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com

All 2020 INFINITI Q60 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Q60
Build & Priceinfinitiusa.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 INFINITI Q60 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 INFINITI Q60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles