Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

Amazing nice design Only one matter Window side chrome is not good Instead black chrome is better Like a bmw sport package Performance is perfect I was driving bmw over 20yers Now not anymore bmw

5 out of 5 stars

Myron , 04/27/2021 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Red sport Q60, 400hp of no lag twin turbos, 7 speed auto has quick shifts. The bose stereo is nice, 0 to 60 4.5 seconds, with infinit reliability, covered with 4yr, 60k miles bumper to bumper, 7yr 90k, drive train warranty, the body design is a work of art, who can ask for more. Drive one you'll see.