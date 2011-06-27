  1. Home
Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Q60
Awesome beautiful car

kenny Jung, 03/13/2019
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
12 of 17 people found this review helpful

Amazing nice design Only one matter Window side chrome is not good Instead black chrome is better Like a bmw sport package Performance is perfect I was driving bmw over 20yers Now not anymore bmw

Show and go,

Myron , 04/27/2021
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Red sport Q60, 400hp of no lag twin turbos, 7 speed auto has quick shifts. The bose stereo is nice, 0 to 60 4.5 seconds, with infinit reliability, covered with 4yr, 60k miles bumper to bumper, 7yr 90k, drive train warranty, the body design is a work of art, who can ask for more. Drive one you'll see.

