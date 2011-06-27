  1. Home
Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Q60 2.0t PURE
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Q60 3.0t SPORT
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Q60 3.0t LUXE
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG252222
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg19/28 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)440.0/600.0 mi.380.0/560.0 mi.380.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG252222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves162424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Moonroof Packageyesnono
Silver Optic Fiber Interior Trimnoyesno
Sensory Packagenoyesyes
ProACTIVE Packagenoyesyes
ProASSIST Packagenoyesyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Appearance Packagenoyesno
Dark Maple Wood Interior Trimnonoyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
16 total speakersnoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Interior Accent Lighting Systemnoyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Front head room37.9 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnoyes
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
sport front seatsnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Rear head room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.47.9 in.47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.32.4 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Premium Paintyesyesyes
Rear Decklid Spoiler - Carbon Fibernoyesno
INFINITI Welcome Lightingnoyesyes
Radiant Grille Emblemnoyesyes
19" 10-Spoke Dual-Finish Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight3727 lbs.3855 lbs.3774 lbs.
Gross weight4718 lbs.4905 lbs.4905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.93.3 cu.ft.93.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Mica
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Black
  • Solar Mica
  • Iridium Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Black
  • Solar Mica
  • Iridium Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Gallery White Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
  • Monaco Red Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
  • Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
  • Gallery White Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
255/40R19 tiresyesyesyes
Run flat tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Q60 InventorySee Q60 InventorySee Q60 Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles