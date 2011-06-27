  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,300
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Premium Plus Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Dark Maple Wood Interior Trimyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyes
Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Premium Paintyes
19" Accessory Wheelyes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
Radiant Grille Emblemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume93.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Midnight Black
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Iridium Blue
  • Hagane Blue
  • Majestic White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
  • Gallery White Semi-Aniline Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,300
P255/40R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
