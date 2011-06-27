  1. Home
Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Interior Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paintyes
Rear Decklid Spoiler & Midnight Black Grilleyes
Bright Finish Accessory Wheel- AWDyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length183.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Blue Slate
  • Malbec Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Venetian Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
