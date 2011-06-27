Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q60 Coupe
Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,885*
Total Cash Price
$27,426
2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,885*
Total Cash Price
$27,426
Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$47,941*
Total Cash Price
$21,595
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,735*
Total Cash Price
$23,755
Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,859*
Total Cash Price
$22,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,301
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,515
|$2,680
|$3,202
|$2,233
|$11,102
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,486
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,694
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,186
|$879
|$549
|$199
|$4,288
|Depreciation
|$7,590
|$3,655
|$3,124
|$2,662
|$2,272
|$19,303
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,427
|$11,062
|$11,671
|$11,740
|$9,985
|$60,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$1,193
|$2,110
|$2,521
|$1,758
|$8,742
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,161
|$934
|$692
|$432
|$157
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$5,976
|$2,878
|$2,460
|$2,096
|$1,789
|$15,199
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,935
|$8,710
|$9,190
|$9,244
|$7,862
|$47,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$6,324
|Maintenance
|$1,276
|$1,312
|$2,321
|$2,773
|$1,934
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$530
|$648
|$791
|$981
|$832
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,027
|$761
|$475
|$173
|$3,714
|Depreciation
|$6,574
|$3,166
|$2,706
|$2,306
|$1,968
|$16,719
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,229
|$9,581
|$10,109
|$10,168
|$8,648
|$52,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,268
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$2,194
|$2,622
|$1,828
|$9,092
|Repairs
|$501
|$613
|$748
|$928
|$786
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,207
|$971
|$720
|$449
|$163
|$3,511
|Depreciation
|$6,215
|$2,993
|$2,558
|$2,180
|$1,861
|$15,807
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,452
|$9,058
|$9,558
|$9,614
|$8,176
|$49,859
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Q60 Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
