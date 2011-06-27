Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Sport Coupe for the Money
I am writing this review, because the other review said that he was only getting like 12.3 miles per gallon. My fuel mileage with city and highway driving has averaged 22.3 miles/gallon. The car has great acceleration and handling. I'm 6 feet tall 250 pounds and would not recommend the car for anyone larger than me. I am very happy with the car. I purchased mine as a certified pre-owned for $33,000 with 12,000 miles. As far as value for the money, nothing else comes even close. The car has also been very reliable. At 37,500 miles, I just replaced the tires and brakes all the way around. The trunk is a little tight, but I am able to get my golf clubs, two pair of golf shoes, shag bag, 2 golf shirts, 3 golf towels, and golf supplies in trunk. I think they should have just made the car a 2 seater like the 370Z and increased the trunk storage. I am very happy with my purchase. Now 53,000 miles no problems....replaced brakes at 40k with ray asbestos hybrid & happy with them... Now with 83,000 miles....replaced brakes and tires at 80K...rotors still good. I am still using the original battery ....load tests fine, but will probably replace soon. The only problems I have with the car are 1. Switch to control passenger window on drivers side is starting to act up...sometimes window does down an inch then stops...will probably have to be replace...when IPhone updated to IOS 10 could not receive phone calls on bluetooth hands free...can make outgoing but not receive. Cannot update or download software on-line....must take to Infiniti dealer and they want $80....I'm pretty disgusted with them and have been living with this inconvenience. Now with 88k miles no new problems....Decided to change OEM battery about 2 months ago prior to failure....barely passed load test. Switch to control passengers window seems fine now....never replaced. Still living with Bluetooth inconvenience. Still fun to drive, great reliability, and over all very happy with purchase....My only beef I have is that you have to use premium gas or it could damage the engine...At the present, premium costs 60 cents more per gallon than regular. I've tried running regular and noticed reduced performance. Now with 95K....no problems....changed rear differential, transfer case, and transmission fluid...pretty straightforward, but cannot replace trans filter(Infiniti says lasts life of car and no part available). Plan on replacing spark plugs....have to remove throttle bodies to reach, but will clean them, too. Also, will check serpentine belt, hoses, and antifreeze before winter, but I think the belts and hoses are OK. I changed antifreeze at 50K and will probably change again after replacing plugs. I am still happy with purchase. Car has had no major problems and so far have just had to do normal maintenance. 105K Now....changed plugs....everything is fine.....no problems very reliable vehicle. 110K Now doing more city driving after COVID mileage has dropped to 21.6MPG. No new issues...Car is running fine....Still very happy with purchase and plan to keep car for at least another 50K miles. 115k power window switch finally failed Purchased new one on Amazon for $40 Replacing tires today got 35k out of old ones decided to buy bf Goodrich comp 2 + for $145 per tire plus installation around $85 tires got good reviews Everything else good still comfortable driving car still reliable hoping to get 200k before purchasing another
Fun to drive reliable vehicle!
Leased this vehicle in AWD about a year ago. Have never had a problem with it. Great looking and great reliability. Love the performance and AWD drive system. Stock tires relay road noise but stick well. I run winter tires to enhance Snow/Ice traction and will take it anywhere. Technology is good, but not great compared to today's standard, but new model years promise upgrades in that area. I have this on a special lease program for 24 months and its coming near it end. I wish I would have taken a longer lease, I really enjoy this vehicle. Some earlier comments referenced poor MPG, but I get from 21-24MPG in a mixture of driving conditions. The requirement for Premium fuel is a draw-back. Just typically Me or Me and my spouse in the vehicle so the limited back seat space and truck space has not been an issue for us.
More of the same which is good!!!
Have owned 6 Infiniti cars and they continue to impress me...for the most part... This is my 3rd coupe but what bone head choose to move the seat controls to the side of seat!!!! Good thing there is a memory setting because unless the door is open you cannot adjust seat. Storage has always been a issue, but the car is a coupe not a wagon so live with it or buy a QX. Some storage net/bins at the sides of the foot wells would be a nice add for the odds and ends along with a legitimate berth on console for phone since we all have them. I rack 50 to 70k on these cars per year and it never gets old, Oil, Tires etc.... and muscle relaxers for the constant grin. I have owned BMW's, Audi, Corvette, Which are all top of the line equipment but the Infiniti has proven to be the constant no nonsense performer..... Note I was a test driver for one of the big three and have had the opportunity to experience many of the the magnificent automobiles produced and for the buck Infiniti is still a good bang both in durability and smile factor.
HAPPY DRIVER
What you should no before buying this car is that it is a sports coupe. So your not gonna get 30mpg. I recently brought a pre certified 2014 Q60 sport model with 12100 miles on it. I traded in my 2007 M35. So far I like this car a lot I think you get a lot of bang for your buck. I paid 30.000 bucks for mine financing approx 21000 after 10000 for my trade in. So yeah 30 grand for a car as close to new as you can get. Yeah it's a bang for your buck. I love the new 20017 Q60. But not ready to spend 56k. Yes the technology lil things like the infotainment system is a lil long in the tooth but still relevant. As far as the gas not bad at all. I drive 53 miles a day back and forth to work. And a tank of gas last me the whole week. Handles beautifully especially around curves. And I dont know how anybody doesn't love that signature Infiniti roar that 3.7 liter v6 puts out. Again it's a sports coup people it's supposed to sound fun and be fun to drive.. Also yes the new models are turbo. But remember turbo is a he'll of a lot of money when the turbo malfunctions. One final thing I got a great warranty regular warranty expires 2018. Power train warranty as well as pre certified warranty expires 2020. So yeah I'm very very happy
Pocket rocket - Q60
The car is very sleek looking and handles very well. Acceleration is great and it has enough bells and whistles in the interior. People will rant and rave about having much more expensive cars like BMW, Audi, Mercedes, but Infiniti can hold it's own without breaking the wallet on insurance, gas, and maintenance issues down the road.
