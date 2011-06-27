Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q60 Coupe
Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,380*
Total Cash Price
$19,344
2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,903*
Total Cash Price
$24,567
IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,903*
Total Cash Price
$24,567
IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,018*
Total Cash Price
$21,278
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,235*
Total Cash Price
$20,118
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$2,098
|$2,497
|$590
|$2,993
|$9,359
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,217
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,024
|Depreciation
|$5,262
|$2,595
|$2,218
|$1,891
|$1,613
|$13,579
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,987
|$9,218
|$9,244
|$7,046
|$8,885
|$46,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$7,188
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$2,664
|$3,171
|$749
|$3,801
|$11,886
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,063
|$786
|$493
|$178
|$3,840
|Depreciation
|$6,683
|$3,296
|$2,817
|$2,402
|$2,049
|$17,245
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,223
|$11,707
|$11,740
|$8,948
|$11,284
|$58,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$7,188
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$2,664
|$3,171
|$749
|$3,801
|$11,886
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,063
|$786
|$493
|$178
|$3,840
|Depreciation
|$6,683
|$3,296
|$2,817
|$2,402
|$2,049
|$17,245
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,223
|$11,707
|$11,740
|$8,948
|$11,284
|$58,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$6,226
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$2,308
|$2,747
|$649
|$3,292
|$10,295
|Repairs
|$530
|$648
|$791
|$981
|$832
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$681
|$427
|$154
|$3,326
|Depreciation
|$5,788
|$2,855
|$2,440
|$2,080
|$1,774
|$14,937
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,186
|$10,140
|$10,168
|$7,751
|$9,774
|$51,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$5,886
|Maintenance
|$1,228
|$2,182
|$2,597
|$614
|$3,113
|$9,733
|Repairs
|$501
|$613
|$748
|$928
|$786
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,082
|$870
|$644
|$404
|$146
|$3,145
|Depreciation
|$5,472
|$2,699
|$2,307
|$1,967
|$1,678
|$14,122
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,466
|$9,587
|$9,614
|$7,328
|$9,240
|$48,235
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Q60 Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Virginia is:not available
